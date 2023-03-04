Philippine governor, 5 others killed in brazen attack

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Gunmen in military uniforms have shot and killed a Philippine provincial governor and five other people while the politician was meeting villagers at his home. Police say at least six men armed with assault rifles alighted from a three SUVs and opened fire Saturday on Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, killing him and five villagers in front of his house in Pamplona town. The province has a history of violent political rivalries. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. condemned the attack and urged the suspects to surrender. Police set up security checkpoints and launched a search. It’s the latest brazen assault on local politicians in the country, which has grappled with violent crime, decades-long Muslim and communist rebellions and other security concerns.

