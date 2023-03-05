4 Americans missing, feared kidnapped in Matamoros, Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The FBI says four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros. The four had entered Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, on Friday. They were travelling in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates. The FBI San Antonio Division office said the vehicle came under fire shortly after it entered Mexico. The agency is offering a $50,000 reward for the return of the victims and the arrest of the culprits. Matamoros is home to warring factions of the Gulf drug cartel. The U.S. Consulate issued an alert about dangers in the area on Friday.

