PM Kaja Kallas’ Reform Party set to win in Estonia vote

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Estonians have cast ballots in a parliamentary election where initial results suggested the center-right Reform Party of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. one of Europe’s most outspoken supporters of Ukraine, was on its way to a landslide victory. Kallas faced a challenge from the far-right populist EKRE party, which seeks to limit the Baltic nation’s exposure to the Ukraine crisis and blames the current government for Estonia’s high inflation rate. Nine political parties in all fielded candidates for Estonia’s 101-seat parliament, or Riigikogu. Over 900,000 people were eligible to vote in the general election, and nearly half voted in advance.

