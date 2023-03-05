University of Massachusetts warns of TikTok drinking trend

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — The University of Massachusetts is warning about a TikTok trend after 28 ambulances were summoned to off-campus parties. Officials said students were observed Saturday carrying jugs with a mixture of alcohol, electrolytes and water, dubbed “blackout rage gallons,” or “BORGs,” in a binge-drinking trend gaining traction on TikTok. Officials said there were so many calls for ambulances for student alcohol intoxication that neighboring agencies stepped in to help. The Amherst Fire Department said none of the cases were life-threatening.

