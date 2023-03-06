5th body found in Malaysia floods; over 40,000 displaced

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian police have found the body of a young woman trapped in a car that was swept away by rushing waters, the fifth death of seasonal floods that have also forced more than 43,000 people to flee their homes. Police said in a statement Monday that a 23-year-old woman reported missing was believed to be driving to work earlier in the day in southern Johor state when her car was washed away. Rescuers retrieved the car hours later and found her body. A man driving to work in a palm oil plantation in Johor was similarly found dead recently after rescuers retrieved his car from floodwaters. Three older people also drowned. Johor, the country’s second-largest state bordering Singapore, is the worst affected with over 40,000 evacuated.

