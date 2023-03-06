Amnesty says Taliban must halt their abuses in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A leading international rights group is appealing for the U.N. Human Rights Council to address the ongoing “relentless abuses” by Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers. The Taliban have imposed sweeping restrictions on women and freedom of speech since they seized power in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO troops were pulling out of the country. The measures include bans on women’s education and shutting down media outlets. Amnesty International said on Monday that the Taliban have also targeted women’s rights defenders, academics, and activists in recent months and detained them unlawfully. The group say those detained have no legal recourse or access to their families.

