Jet in deadly flight may have had ‘trim issues’: NTSB

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Officials say a corporate jet may have experienced stability problems before the severe buffeting that caused the death of a woman who served in prominent posts in two administrations in Washington. The NTSB initially reported that the plane experienced severe turbulence on Friday. But in a news release Monday, the agency says it’s now looking into a “reported trim issue.” Last year, the Federal Aviation Administration issued an air worthiness directive for the same model of Bombardier aircraft following trim problems in certain circumstances. The Bombardier business jet was traveling from New Hampshire to Virginia before diverting to Bradley International Airport in Connecticut. The chief medical examiner’s office found that she died from blunt force injuries.

By DAVE COLLINS and DAVID SHARP Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.