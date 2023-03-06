Teen charged in fatal shooting of 3 at Chicago-area home

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Prosecutors say a 17-year-old has been charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder and other crimes in the fatal shootings of a girl he was dating and two other people in suburban Chicago. The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office identifies the suspect as Byrion Montgomery. He has also been charged with one count each of attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The teen is being held on $20 million bond. It was not clear if he had an attorney yet to comment on his behalf. The shootings took place Sunday night in Bolingbrook in what police said are calling a suspected home invasion.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.