Agents added to US Northern border amid crossing spike

Federal authorities added 25 border patrol agents at a section of the northeastern U.S. border with Quebec in response to a spike in illegal crossings. A U.S. Custom and Border Protection spokesperson said the team started on Monday and will help to deter and disrupt human smuggling activities in the sector that includes the border areas of New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and parts of upstate New York. CBP says while the apprehension numbers are small compared to other areas with irregular migration flows, Swanton Sector apprehensions constitute a large change in this area.

