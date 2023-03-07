At least 6 Palestinians killed during Israeli West Bank raid

JENIN, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian health officials say at least six Palestinians were killed and two dozen others were wounded in an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin. The military said it had killed the suspected assailant behind a fatal shooting of two Israeli brothers in the northern West Bank town of Hawara last week. An Israeli police spokesperson said three Israeli forces were in fair-to-serious condition after being shot and wounded in Tuesday’s firefight in Jenin. The Jenin brigade, a loosely organized armed group based in the Jenin refugee camp, said its militants shot and hurled explosive devices at Israeli soldiers.

By MAJDI MOHAMMED and ISABEL DEBRE Associated Press

