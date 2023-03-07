Biden to host April state visit for South Korean leader Yoon

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host the second state visit of his administration next month, honoring South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The visit, which includes a fancy state dinner, will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the alliance between the United States and South Korea. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the partnership is “critical to advancing peace, stability and prosperity” around the world. Biden visited South Korea and Japan last year as the U.S. seeks to strengthen its relationships in Asia. Biden’s first state visit was for French President Emmanuel Macron in December. The last time that a South Korean leader was granted a state visit was in October 2011, when Barack Obama was president and Biden was vice president.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press

