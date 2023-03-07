Cyclone Freddy to slam Mozambique Friday in rare second hit

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Still recovering from the effects of the first battering, the southwestern African nation of Mozambique is bracing for a rare second hit by long-living Tropical Cyclone Freddy late on Friday night, a regional weather center said Tuesday. The United Nations’ monitoring station on the Indian Ocean island of Reunion warned that Freddy will “gradually intensify to the stage of a tropical cyclone or even an intense tropical cyclone” over the Mozambique Channel before making landfall overnight on Friday into Saturday.

