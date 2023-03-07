EU commission tightens rules after Qatar free travel uproar

The European Commission says it’s tightening rules that allow foreign governments or organizations to pay travel expenses for its staff. Tuesday’s announcement came a day after the European Union’s executive branch conceded that a top official had accepted free flights and accommodation in Qatar without independent oversight. Spokeswoman Dana Spinant says that “from now on, stricter rules will apply to travel paid for by the organizers or third parties.” Politico reports that commission transport department chief Henrik Hololei traveled for free with Qatar Airways nine times between 2015 and 2021. Two flights were paid by Qatar; the others by lobby groups and conference organizers. Hololei took the trips when his department was negotiating an EU-Qatar air transport agreement.

