Medical tourism: Traveling outside US for care is common

The recent kidnapping of four Americans in Mexico highlighted a common practice for many people in the U.S.: traveling to other countries for medical care that either is not available at home or costs a lot less. Experts say dental procedures, plastic surgery, cancer treatments and prescription drugs are among the more common types of care sought south of the border. And this so-called medical tourism isn’t limited to Mexico. Other common destinations include Canada, India and Thailand. Cost is a big factor. Care received in other countries can be half the price of the same treatment in the United States.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.