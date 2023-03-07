Military veteran convicted of obstruction in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has convicted a military veteran of storming the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden heard trial testimony without a jury before convicting Virginia resident Hatchet Speed on Tuesday. Speed is a former U.S. Naval reservist. He spewed antisemitic rhetoric and spoke of a plan to “wipe out” Jewish people when the FBI recorded his conversations with an undercover agent more than a year after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol. The judge is scheduled to sentence Speed on May 8.

