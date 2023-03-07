Polish TV report: John Paul II knew of abuse as archbishop

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A television news report says Pope St. John Paul II knew about sexual abuse of children by priests under his authority when he was an archbishop in his native Poland. In a story that aired late Monday, Polish channel TVN24 named three priests whom the future pope then known as Archbishop Karol Wojtyla had moved among parishes during the 1970s after they were accused of abusing minors. TVN24 quoted from documents of Poland’s communist-era secret security services, which sought to discredit the Catholic Church. Journalist Marcin Gutowski also spoke with a number of victims and to a person who said he informed Wojtyla during the 1970s about the abuse by one of the priests.

