Russian activist gets prison sentence for Ukraine posts

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A court in Moscow has sentenced a student activist to 8 1/2 years in prison for social media posts criticizing Russia’s war in Ukraine. Dmitry Ivanov was convicted on Tuesday of spreading false information about the Russian army. That was made a criminal offense under a new law Russian lawmakers rubber-stamped a week after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine. The law has been used in a sweeping crackdown on dissent to prosecute people who deviate from the Kremlin’s narrative of the conflict in Ukraine. Prominent opposition politicians are among others charged under the law.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.