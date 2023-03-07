Spain gov’t split over sexual consent law before Women’s Day

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government has presented a plan to mandate gender quotas in elected government bodies and companies’ executive boards on the eve of International Women’s Day. But the annual women’s march comes amid a political spat inside Spain’s governing coalition over which of the two left-wing parties best represents the feminist cause in an election year. The divisive issue is what to do with a new sexual violence law that has inadvertently led to the reduction of sentences for over 700 offenders since October. The partners voted differently over a proposed reform to the law in a vote also held Tuesday.

By JOSEPH WILSON and CIARÁN GILES Associated Press

