SUPREME COURT NOTEBOOK: Justice Jackson gets hometown honor

WASHINGTON (AP) — The naming of a Miami-area street for Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson brings to four the number of sitting justices similarly honored. It also makes possible a high court-focused road trip between Florida and New York. Jackson is the first Black woman to serve on the court and was on hand for the naming ceremony Monday in the community where she was raised. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Street in Miami-Dade County runs for about three-quarters of a mile, just west of Biscayne Bay. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Sonia Sotomayor also have buildings and streets named in their honor.

