Tyre Nichols probe: 7 from Memphis police fired, 1 retired

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A seventh Memphis Police Department employee was fired and another retired who was recommended to lose his jobs for their roles in the fatal arrest of Tyre Nichols in January. Memphis’ chief legal officer has told city councilmembers Tuesday that these actions mark the end of the city’s police and fire departments’ administrative investigation into the arrest that led to Nichols’ death. The officer also says that on Wednesday the city plans to release about 20 hours of video and audio related to the arrest, and records and charges revealing the identities of additional police and fire employees facing discipline.

