Actor Nazanin Boniadi asks world to back Iran women protests

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Actor Nazanin Boniadi is urging the world to back the protests in her native Iran calling for women’s rights and political change, saying despots fear nothing “more than a free and politically active woman.” Boniadi told The Associated Press on Wednesday that she hopes people would sign a petition she’s supporting accusing Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and Iran of committing “gender apartheid” with their policies targeting women. She also highlighted the ongoing suspected poisonings targeting Iranian schoolgirls across the country. Boniadi spoke on the sidelines of the Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi.

