Denmark hopes to pump some climate gas beneath the sea floor

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark is cutting the ribbon on an ambitious project to bury vast amounts of planet-heating carbon dioxide gas beneath the sea floor. An international consortium of companies says the Greensand project will be the world’s first cross-border CO2 storage project in Denmark’s North Sea. Initially it will see 1.5 million metric tons of the greenhouse gas buried in a sandstone reservoir more than a mile below the seabed each year. In a recent report the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said carbon capture and storage technology has to be part of efforts to reduce emissions and curb global warming. Critics say the technology is unproven and undermines efforts to decarbonizing the energy sector.

By JAMES BROOKS and FRANK JORDANS Associated Press

