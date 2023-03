Jim Boeheim’s 47-year tenure as coach at Syracuse ended Wednesday, with the university saying Orange assistant Adrian Autry has been promoted into the job. The move came less than three hours after Syracuse lost to Wake Forest in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, after which Boeheim hinted at retirement but said it would ultimately be the university’s decision.

