Reports: Suspected drone strike in Syria kills at least 3

BEIRUT (AP) — Reports say that an explosion in eastern Syria killed at least three people. A war monitoring group said the blast on Wednesday was likely caused by a drone strike that targeted Iran-backed militiamen. No group claimed responsibility for an attack in the area. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said four people died when the strike hit a building housing Iran-backed militiamen in the province of Deir el-Zour. It said eight people were wounded. Syrian state media, however, claimed that a mine “left by terrorists” — a term often used by the government for opposition forces battling Assad’s side in the war — detonated in the area, killing three people and wounding seven.

