Russian forces claim progress in Bakhmut but no end in sight
By HANNA ARHIROVA
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The owner of Russia’s Wagner Group military contractor claims that his troops have extended their gains in the Ukrainian stronghold of Bakhmut. But it remained unclear Wednesday how long the grinding fight might go on. The battle for the city the Ukrainians have dubbed “fortress Bakhmut” has become emblematic of the way each side has tried to wear down the other. Meanwhile, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited Kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on extending an agreement that allows Ukraine to ship grain from its Black Sea ports and permits Russia to export food and fertilizers.