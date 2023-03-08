Women’s Day events highlight gaps in gender equality

MADRID (AP) — People around the world are demonstrating, attending conferences and enjoying artistic events to mark International Women’s Day. While activists in some nations noted advances, repression in countries such as Afghanistan and Iran, and the large numbers of women and girls who experience sexual assaults and domestic violence worldwide highlighted the struggle to secure equality for half of the planet’s population. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres noted this week that progress won over decades is vanishing because “the patriarchy is fighting back.” Women marched in Pakistan, the Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, Germany, Italy and many other countries on Wednesday. Activists in Japan demanded the government to allow married couples to keep using different surnames.

By CIARÁN GILES and MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.