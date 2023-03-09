3 Palestinian militants killed in Israeli raid in West Bank

JABA, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian officials say three Palestinian militants were killed after Israeli security forces entered a village in the northern occupied West Bank. The Israeli police said Thursday that troops carried out a raid in Jaba to apprehend suspects wanted for attacks on Israeli soldiers in the vicinity. The three militants killed included the head of a local Palestinian militant group. The Jaba militant group, a fledgling militia of disillusioned young Palestinians who have taken up guns against Israel’s occupation, said it opened fire and hurled explosive devices at Israeli forces. Recent months have been marked by escalating bloodshed across the West Bank.

By NASSER NASSER and ISABEL DEBRE Associated Press

