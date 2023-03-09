Ex-prosecutors charged after probe of cop-slaying trial

CHICAGO (AP) — Two former prosecutors have been charged with lying about the relationship one had with a witness in the trial of a man who alleged he was tortured when questioned about the 1982 slayings of two Chicago police officers. Special prosecutor Lawrence Oliver II on Wednesday unsealed charges against Nicholas Trutenko and Andrew Horvat. Trutenko testified in 2020 that he was a longtime friend of William Coleman, a central witness in the 1989 trial of Jackie Wilson. Wilson had confessed to fatally shooting Officers Richard O’Brien and William Fahey. Special prosecutors dropped all charges against Wilson who argued he was tortured into confessing to taking part in the killings by ex-police commander Jon Burge.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.