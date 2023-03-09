GOP Leader McConnell remains in hospital after concussion

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell suffered a concussion after a fall at a local hotel and remains hospitalized “for a few days of observation and treatment,” a spokesman says. The Kentucky senator, 81, was at a Wednesday evening dinner after a reception for the Senate Leadership Fund, a campaign committee aligned with him, when he tripped and fell at a Washington, D.C., hotel. President Joe Biden says he has spoken with McConnell’s family and thinks “he’s gonna be all right.” McConnell spokesman David Popp says McConnell “is grateful to the medical professionals for their care and to his colleagues for their warm wishes.”

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and LISA MASCARO Associated Press

