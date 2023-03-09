Hong Kong security police arrest veteran labor activist

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong national security police have arrested a veteran labor activist who is married to an organizer of annual vigils commemorating China’s 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters. Two people close to Elizabeth Tang say she was arrested outside Stanley Prison. They declined to be identified for fear of government retribution. In a statement that did not provide a name, police said a woman was arrested on Hong Kong Island for suspected collusion with a foreign country or external elements to endanger national security. The move is seen as part of a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy camp following massive anti-government protests in 2019. Tang’s husband, Lee Cheuk-yan, is among activists who have been jailed or silenced under a sweeping National Security Law.

