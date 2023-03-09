Skip to Content
Israeli police say 3 wounded in Tel Aviv shooting

By NASSER NASSER and ISABEL DEBRE
Associated Press

JABA, West Bank (AP) — Israeli police say a Palestinian attacker has shot and wounded three people in central Tel Aviv. Police say the attacker was shot. Israeli media say the attacker was killed. Medical workers said one of the wounded in the Thursday night attack was in critical condition. The shooting came as large crowds were outdoors for anti-government demonstrations and hours after an Israeli military raid killed three Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank. In one amateur video from Tel Aviv, repeated gunfire could be heard, apparently as the attacker was being stopped. Dozens of police quickly rushed to the area.

