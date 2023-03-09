Nigeria bus crashes into train; 6 dead and dozens injured

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Six people were killed and dozens injured when a train crashed into a passenger bus in Lagos, Nigeria. The emergency response agency said on Thursday that the bus was taking government staff to work when it collided with the intra-city train in the Ikeja area of Lagos. Local officials say train and truck accidents are common in many Nigerian cities where traffic regulations are usually not adhered to. They are a serious problem in Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city and commercial hub, despite tough penalties introduced by authorities to curb the crashes.

