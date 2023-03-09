Reports: Several dead in shooting in German city of Hamburg

BERLIN (AP) — Several people have been killed in a shooting in the northern German city of Hamburg, according to local media reports. German news agency dpa reports that “several” were killed and some were injured in the shooting Thursday evening, but hasn’t given precise figures. Police say on Twitter that a large operation is under way in the city’s Alsterdorf district. Further details on what happened aren’t immediately available.

