Anti-Russia guerrillas in Belarus take on ‘two-headed enemy’

After Russia invaded Ukraine, guerrillas from Belarus began carrying out acts of sabotage on their country’s railways. The attacks were designed to paralyze the rails that Russian forces used to get troops and weapons into Ukraine. More than a year later, Belarus continues to host Russian troops, as well as warplanes, missiles and other weapons. The guerrillas are still trying to disrupt the Kremlin’s operations, both on the ground and online. Meanwhile, Belarus’ authoritarian government is trying to crack down on saboteurs with threats of the death penalty and long prison terms.

By The Associated Press

