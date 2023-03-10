China accuses Canada of smearing over secret police stations

BEIJING (AP) — China has accused Canada of smearing its reputation over allegations China is secretly operating two overseas Chinese police stations in Quebec. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Friday that Canada should “stop sensationalizing and hyping the matter and stop attacks and smears on China,” but did not deny the existence of the stations. Canadian police say Canadians of Chinese origin have been victims of activities carried out by the stations, which apparently operate without permission from Canadian authorities. A Spanish human rights organization said in a report last September there were dozens of Chinese police operations around the world, which activists fear are used to track and harass dissidents. China calls them service stations to aid Chinese abroad.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.