Burning eyes, dead fish; red tide flares up on Florida coast

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Residents are complaining about burning eyes and breathing problems. Dead fish have washed up on beaches. A beachside festival has been canceled, even though it wasn’t scheduled for another month. Florida’s southwest coast experienced another flare up of the toxic red tide algae this week, setting off concerns that it could be around for a while. The annual BeachFest in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, sponsored by a homeowners’ association, was canceled after it determined with help from the city and the Pinellas County Health Department that red tide likely would stick around through the middle of next month when the festival was scheduled.

