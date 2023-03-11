Farmers, environmental activists hold demos in The Hague

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Thousands of farmers and other demonstrators are protesting in a park in The Hague against Dutch government plans to reduce nitrate emissions. At the same time, climate activists angry at what they call state support for the fossil fuel industry broke through police lines Saturday to block a major road into the city. The demonstrations — a few kilometers from one another — come days before Dutch voters go to the polls in provincial elections Wednesday that indirectly also elect the national parliament’s upper house and could have an effect on proposals for reducing nitrate pollution.

