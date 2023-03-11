Israelis protest proposed legal changes for 10th week

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrated Saturday against a contentious plan to overhaul the judiciary as the government pressed ahead with the plan. The nationwide demonstrations have been a regular weekly event for more than two months. Netanyahu and his allies have pledged to press ahead with a series of bills that would strip the Supreme Court of its ability to review legislation and give coalition politicians control over judicial appointments. Hundreds of Israeli women’s rights activists dressed as characters in the popular television series, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” marched to the center of Tel Aviv city to join the main protest. Netanyahu and his allies say the measures aim to rein in a court that has overstepped its authority.

