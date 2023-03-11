Syria hopes Iran-Saudi agreement will ease regional tension

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria has welcomed the agreement reached between Iran and Saudi Arabia to reestablish diplomatic relations saying it will lead to more stability in the region. Iran has been a main backer of President Bashar Assad’s government while Saudi Arabia supports opposition fighters trying to remove him from power. Syria’s Foreign Ministry welcomed the agreement in a statement Saturday calling it an important step that will lead to strengthening security and stability in the region. The Beijing-negotiated deal reached Friday represents a major diplomatic victory for the Chinese as Gulf Arab states perceive the United States to be slowly withdrawing from the wider Middle East.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.