West Virginia GOP Legislature passes transgender care ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill that would ban evidence-based health care for transgender minors in West Virginia is headed to the desk of Gov. Jim Justice. The Republican governor has not taken a public stance on the measure and it’s unclear whether he will sign it into law. A 2017 study by UCLA Law’s The Williams Institute estimated West Virginia had the highest per capita rate of transgender youth in the country. Every major medical organization, including the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Psychiatric Association, supports gender-affirming care for youths. West Virginia is estimated to have more transgender youth per capita than any other state in the nation.

