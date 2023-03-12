3 Palestinian militants killed in attack on Israeli troops

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces fatally shot three Palestinian militants who opened fire on troops in the occupied West Bank. It was the latest bloodshed in a year-long wave of violence in the region. The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, an armed group, claimed the men as members. The Israeli military says one gunman turned himself in. Sunday’s deaths bring to 80 the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since the start of the year, as Israel has stepped up arrest raids in the West Bank. A spasm of Palestinian attacks against Israelis has killed 14 people in 2023. The current round of violence is one of the worst between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank in years.

