Can the chaos from Silicon Valley Bank’s fall be contained?

NEW YORK (AP) — Can Washington come to the rescue of Silicon Valley Bank’s depositors? If it even politically possible? That was one of the questions growing in Washington Sunday as policymakers tried to figure out whether the U.S. government _ and taxpayers _ should bail out a failed bank that largely served Silicon Valley, with all its wealth and power. Meanwhile, prominent Silicon Valley personalities and executives have been hitting the giant red ‘panic’ button, saying that if Washington doesn’t come to the rescue of depositors, more bank runs are likely this week.

