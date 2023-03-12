Iran’s top diplomat claims prisoner swap near with US

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s top diplomat claims a prisoner swap is near with the U.S., though he has offered no evidence to support his assertion. American officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment Sunday about his remarks. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has made similar comments in the past about possible deals with the U.S. on frozen assets abroad and other issues that never came to fruition. He made the remarks Sunday to Iranian state television. The U.S. State Department and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

