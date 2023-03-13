Ex-Jordanian official hospitalized after hunger strike

Representatives of a former top Jordanian official imprisoned in an alleged plot against the Western-allied monarchy say he was rushed to the hospital over the weekend after a three-week hunger strike. Representatives of Bassem Awadallah, who is a dual Jordanian-American citizen, said Monday he was suffering from low blood pressure and sugar levels. They say his condition was stabilized and he is back in prison and continuing his hunger strike. Jordanian officials deny allegations that Awadallah has been mistreated. They say he received a fair trial and is in good condition. Awadallah’s American lawyer says Awadallah’s 2021 trial lacked due process and that his client’s life is in danger. Awadallah’s family has called on the US to win his freedom.

