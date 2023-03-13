Girl, 3, kills sister in accidental shooting at Texas home

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Texas say a 3-year-old girl found a loaded gun in a home and accidentally shot her sister, killing the 4-year-old on Sunday around 8 p.m. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the girls were in the bedroom of an apartment in Houston, where they lived with their parents. Five adults, who were all family members or family friends, were in other parts of the apartment and the girls unintentionally were left unsupervised. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to a 911 call by the family. Gonzalez says the Harris County District Attorney’s Office will decide whether any of the adults will face charges.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.