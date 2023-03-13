India enthuses over Oscars for ‘Naatu Naatu,’ elephant doc

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — India celebrated its two historic Academy Awards with enthusiasm befitting the high-energy best original song “Naatu Naatu.” The dance anthem from the blockbuster Telugu-language action epic “RRR” is the first from an Indian film to earn a nomination and win and has dazzled audiences everywhere with its energetic tempo and choreography. “The Elephant Whisperers” was named best short documentary at Sunday night’s ceremony in a first for an Indian production. From Indian celebrities and politicians to cricketers and regular citizens, social media in India was awash with congratulations.

