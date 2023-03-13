Mexican president says his country safer than United States

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has claimed that his country is safer than the United States, a week after two U.S. citizens were killed and two kidnapped in the border city of Matamoros. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday that U.S. travel warnings and reports of violence in Mexico were the result of a conspiracy by conservative politicians and U.S. media outlets to smear his administration. Despite López Obrador’s assurances that Mexico was safe for travel, the FBI confirmed last week that three women from the small Texas town of Peñitas have been missing in Mexico since late February.

