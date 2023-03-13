Missouri officer fatally shot, 2nd hospitalized amid manhunt

HERMANN, Mo. (AP) — Police say a Missouri police officer was fatally shot and a second officer was seriously wounded in an overnight shooting that was followed by an apparent police standoff with the suspect. The Missouri Highway Patrol said Monday that Sgt. Mason Griffith with the Hermann Police Department died of his injuries at a hospital after being shot at a convenience store in the small town about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. A second Hermann officer who was shot remains hospitalized in serious condition. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the highway patrol identified the shooting suspect as 35-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson of Eureka, Missouri, and that police were involved in an apparent manhunt not far from the store where the shooting happened.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.