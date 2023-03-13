New this week: ‘Ted Lasso,’ U2 and ‘The Boston Strangler’
By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include the return of “Ted Lasso” with all the heart and one-liners we’ve come to expect, a re-telling of “Marie Antoinette” on PBS and Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon playing reporters on the trail of a serial killer in Hulu’s “The Boston Strangler.” Appropriate for St. Patrick’s Day, a whole lot of U2 appears: “Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman” on Disney+ and U2 drops “Songs Of Surrender,” a collection of 40 seminal U2 songs from across the band’s catalog. And in video game news, John Cena is back in the ring for WWE 2K23.