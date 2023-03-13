New this week: ‘Ted Lasso,’ U2 and ‘The Boston Strangler’

This week’s new entertainment releases include the return of “Ted Lasso” with all the heart and one-liners we’ve come to expect, a re-telling of “Marie Antoinette” on PBS and Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon playing reporters on the trail of a serial killer in Hulu’s “The Boston Strangler.” Appropriate for St. Patrick’s Day, a whole lot of U2 appears: “Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman” on Disney+ and U2 drops “Songs Of Surrender,” a collection of 40 seminal U2 songs from across the band’s catalog. And in video game news, John Cena is back in the ring for WWE 2K23.

By The Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.