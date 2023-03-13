Skip to Content
Pfizer buys Seagen for $43B, boosts access to cancer drugs

By TOM MURPHY and MICHELLE CHAPMAN
Associated Press

Pfizer will spend $43 billion to buy Seagen and deepen its reach into treating cancer. The pharmaceutical giant said Monday that it will pay $229 in cash for each Seagen share. Bothell, Washington-based Seagen Inc. is a biotech drug developer that specializes in antibody-drug conjugate, or ADC, technology. Its key products use lab-made proteins called monoclonal antibodies that seek out cancer cells to help deliver a cancer-killing drug while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says the deal announced Monday will combine Seagen’s technology with Pfizer’s scale and strength.

Associated Press

